Kennedale murder victim's identity confirmed by Medical Examiner

A Kennedale man has now been identified as one of two victims stabbed to death last week.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms the death of 72-year-old Tony Gomez who was found stabbed to death on April 27th in the hallway of his home on Oak Ridge Trail near Kennedale Sublett Road. The other victim's name has not been confirmed.

The next day, a man name Shawn Gomez was arrested in Johnson County on two murder charges.

Although Gomez and the victim share the same last name, police have not said how, or even if they are related.

