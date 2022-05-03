ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Humble woman recovering after being attacked by alligator in her front yard

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTTbl_0fRPIpAL00

A Harris County woman is recovering from a knee injury and the alligator that attacked her has now been returned to a more suitable habitat.

Reports say Tami Tanner stumbled on the eight-foot gator in the front yard of her Humble home.

The reptile thumped Tanner in the knee with its tail and she was hurt bad enough to need hospital treatment.

A professional gator wrangler and some Harris County deputy constables were called and jumped into action wrestling the gator to wrap duct tape around its jaws and straps around its body until Texas Parks and Wildlife rangers arrived.

Posted by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Monday, May 2, 2022

Their plan was not to harm him but simply to remove him to more gator-friendly surroundings.

