Dallas, TX

Cold front keeps us mostly cloudy, breezy and cool; Storm chances stick around

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRzJj_0fRPIfaJ00

A lot of you saw some welcome rain overnight. DFW measured 2/3 of an inch as well as Dallas Love. Higher totals were measured in Collin County. McKinney measured 1.30".

Our cold front will continue to head south of the area today, clouds will be stubborn getting out of here and temperatures will hover in the 60s all day long!

Some breaks in the clouds are possible later today and overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.

The cold front will head back to the north tomorrow with highs in the mid eighties. By tomorrow evening into the 1st half of Thursday, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will break out ahead of our next weather system. I will keep an eye on things. Our best chance for storms in DFW will be the 1st half of Thursday, earlier NW of town. These storms will sag south of us by Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s...and then we heat up!

Plenty of sunshine and wind will dominate Friday through Mother's Day weekend. Highs will warm into the upper 80s on Friday, low to mid 90s into Mother's Day weekend.

*Yest Rain: 0.70”; *Yest High: 87; Low: 65
*Today’s Averages: High: 80; Low: 60
*Record high: 97 (1920); Record low: 39 (2013)

* May rain: 0.70”; May deficit: 0.41"
﻿*2022 rain: 7.47”; 2022 deficit: 4.63"
*Sunrise: 6:39am; Sunset: 8:12pm

Today: Morning showers and storms, Dallas -> east, then mostly cloudy. Breezy and cool. High: Steady in the 60s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. An isolated shower. Front lifts back to the north. Low: 55-62. Wind: Light Var.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy and warmer. Isolated afternoon showers and storms. High: Mid 80s. Wind: South 15-25, G30 mph.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms after midnight. Some severe. Low: Mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms. Some severe south of DFW. High: Upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: Upper 80s.

Weekend: Sunny, windy and hot! Highs: Low to mid 90s!!

Monday: Sunny, continued hot. High: Low 90s.

