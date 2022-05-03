Scotts Miracle Gro: Q2 Earnings Insights

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Scotts Miracle Gro beat estimated earnings by 5.89%, reporting an EPS of $5.03 versus an estimate of $4.75.

Revenue was down $151.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Scotts Miracle Gro's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021

EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.84 3.39 5.42

EPS Actual -0.88 -0.82 3.98 5.64

Revenue Estimate 561.31M 689.22M 1.46B 1.73B

Revenue Actual 566.00M 737.80M 1.61B 1.83B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.