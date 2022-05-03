ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Former Limestone County Sheriff recalls 2015 standoff with Casey White

By Dallas Parker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9Lmx_0fRPIKFA00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says Casey White, who escaped the Lauderdale County Detention Center , has a history of violence. Blakely said he deescalated a standoff involving White in 2015.

Blakely sat down with News 19 Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker Monday afternoon.

Rocket caught, then dropped by helicopter in New Zealand test

The former sheriff says he’s known White since he was a little boy. But White was a man on the run from law enforcement in two states when Blakely encountered him in December 2015 .

Blakely said White broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, shot at two of her friends, and shot and killed her dog in early December 2015. That’s when, Blakely said, White went on a hunt for a car, attempting two carjackings and successfully stealing the third car.

Following a late-night chase, Limestone County deputies cornered White. That’s when the man began pleading for the sheriff to intervene.

“I got there just a few minutes afterward,” Blakely said. “Everybody was there with AR-15s and Casey is standing out in the middle of the roadway with two Glock 40 caliber pistols, one stuck to each side of his head talking about killing himself.”

Blakely said White wanted him to call his mother and tell her he loved her.

“I kept trying to talk Casey into surrendering, telling him nothing was going to happen,” the former sheriff said. “He said ‘oh yeah, I’m gonna make y’all kill me.’ I put him in my truck and brought him back up to the jail where he stayed for a couple of years before actually getting sentenced and being sent to the penitentiary.”

White received a 75-year state prison term for the events described by Blakely.

The former sheriff said once White was transferred to the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, he began receiving letters from him.

“He wrote me several times, telling me that he could solve a murder for Lauderdale county and that he knew where we could find a body in Limestone County.”

In further correspondence, Blakely tells News 19 that White was desperate for a transfer.

“It’s my understanding, according to Casey, he had been shanked a couple of times while there in prison,” Blakely said. “He didn’t like it down there and wanted to get back in a county jail.”

Blakely said White outlined where his investigators could find a woman’s body in Limestone County, but nothing ever came out of the search.

Researchers begin a 10-day evaluation of Clotilda

But White would confess to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway . He was charged with her murder in 2020. White later pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease to those charges. Prosecutors said White claimed he was paid to kill the Rogersville woman.

White was set to go to trial in April 2022, leading to his return to the Lauderdale County Detention Center for pre-trial motions. But his trial was continued to June.

Now White is on the run with the jail’s assistant director of corrections, Vicky White .

“They’re probably trying to put as much distance between themselves and this area as they possibly can,” Blakely said.

The former sheriff issued a warning to the public.

“I would suggest anyone that comes in contact with him, just be extremely cautious. Not only that, any officer that comes in contact with him.”

And an invitation to Casey White.

“Call me and come see me, and we’ll see if we can’t get this mess straightened out.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Rogersville, AL
WHNT-TV

Background on Inmate Casey White

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he received several letters from Casey White when he was a state prisoner in Bessemer. The most significant was his claim that he had knowledge about a cold case murder out of Lauderdale County.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

New video of Vicky White released

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case of missing inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White. The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Limestone County Sheriff#Whnt#News 19
Alt 101.7

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy