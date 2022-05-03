Premier: Q3 Earnings Insights

Premier PINC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Premier missed estimated earnings by 1.72%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was down $122.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Premier's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 0.65 0.59 0.59 0.55

EPS Actual 0.73 0.64 0.60 0.64

Revenue Estimate 347.71M 347.68M 447.82M 447.55M

Revenue Actual 379.21M 365.15M 481.51M 469.92M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Premier management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.48 and $2.58 per share.

