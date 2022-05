The Pittsburgh Penguins lead their best-of-seven Round One series against the New York Rangers 2-1. Game 3 was like a car wreck in slow motion as the Penguins raced to a 4-1 lead in the first period but gave it all back, mistake by mistake. Just when it appeared all hope was lost and the Penguins’ summer was approaching, they dominated the New York Rangers in the third period.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO