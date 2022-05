EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two 3-year-old Utah boys have died after a man reportedly on meth crashed into the area where they were playing, according to officials. Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) in a press release say the two boys were killed instantly when a 25-year-old man, later identified as Kent Cody Barlow, crashed into their play area in Eagle Mountain. UCSO identified the boys as Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO