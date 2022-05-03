ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Washington Man Given Deferred Judgment for Felony Drug Charges

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

A Washington man was recently given a deferred judgment for two felony drug incidents. Court documents show judgment was deferred for 42-year-old Edgar Leon Carroll on two counts of a possession of methamphetamine third or subsequent offense, a class...

