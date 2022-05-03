ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Couple gets hitched in impromptu inflight Southwest Airlines wedding in Dallas

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
 4 days ago
Pam and Jeremy originally planned to elope in Las Vegas but their flight from a competitor was canceled.   (Kaitlyn Manzer)

The stars aligned for a couple who originally planned to elope to Las Vegas but couldn't because their flight was canceled after several delays. Instead, Pam Patterson and Jeremy Salda found themselves in an impromptu inflight wedding with Southwest Airlines while at the Dallas Love Field Airport on April 24.

Southwest Airlines shared the unique love story on social media last week. The airline told MySA that the Oklahoma couple has been dating since August 2020. The pair hoped to surprise their family and friends with a secret elopement. The love birds even wore their full wedding attire the day of their flight, as their appointment for the wedding chapel was later that evening, according to Southwest Airlines.

A couple got hitched at an impromptu inflight wedding in Dallas with Southwest Airlines. (Kaitlyn Manzer)

Their itinerary took them to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, where their flight (booked with a competitor) was later canceled. In the gate area at DFW Airport, the Saldas met Chris, who was also booked on their canceled flight. His last name was not shared.

It turns out Chris was an ordained minister, Southwest Airlines said. After overhearing their story, Chris offered to marry Pam and Jeremy in Vegas himself. The three of them quickly found a flight to LAS on Southwest and shared an Uber across town to Dallas Love Field Airport, which is a city-owned public airport about six miles northwest of downtown Dallas. It was Dallas's main airport until 1974 when DFW opened.

Once on board, the Captain of their flight asked Pam about her wedding dress. She explained their story to him and joked that maybe they should just get married on this Southwest flight instead. To her surprise, the Captain said, "Let's do it!"

The pair wore their wedding attire as their plans were to get married as soon they landed.  (Kaitlyn Manzer)

Southwest Airlines said their flight crew hung toilet paper streamers, made Chris a sash out of snack bags, and cued up the wedding march. Customers onboard also turned on their call buttons to light the aircraft as Pam walked down the aisle. Julie, one of the flight attendants, even stood in as the impromptu Maid of Honor.

Additionally, a professional photographer who happened to be on the flight volunteered to capture wedding photos. One passenger offered up a leftover powdered donut as a makeshift wedding cake, while another passed around an old notebook so customers could sign it as a "guest book."

Southwest Airlines told MySA that the couple has been together since August 2020. (Kaitlyn Manzer)

Once the scene was set, the couple got married.

"Southwest has been the love airline for nearly 51 years, and we always enjoy an opportunity to celebrate our customers in special ways," Southwest Airlines said. "Pam and Jeremy's impromptu inflight wedding is the latest example of our employees' hearts for creating special moments for our customers."

The airline continued, "We were thrilled to play host to Pam and Jeremy's special day. Our employees are famous for their heart and hospitality, and we know our crew, our customers, and the couple will remember this flight for a long time to come. We offer our congratulations to the newlyweds and well wishes on their new life together."

