WHITESBORO — America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk will return in-person on Saturday and several roads in Whitesboro will be closed to accommodate the walkers and runners. The Heart Run & Walk will take place at the Accelerate Sports facility on Judd Road in Whitestown. The 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies for the 3-mile Heart Walk will start at 9 a.m. Participants are invited to walk anytime between 9 and 11 a.m.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO