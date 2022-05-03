ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IA

Jefferson County Business Enters Agreement With DNR

By Sam Ackerman
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA business in Jefferson County has been included in a consent order issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Southeast Iowa Metals Recycling Incorporated has been cited...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Des Moines Business Record

Development of transload facility on land in Dallas County under consideration by owners of 230-acre tract

Owners of about 230 acres between Booneville Road and Raccoon River Drive in unincorporated Dallas County are exploring development of a transload facility on the site. The development would include spaces for a manufacturing facility. The rendering above shows an example of how the site, immediately west of a Microsoft datacenter development, could be developed. Rendering courtesy city of West Des Moines.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
KICK AM 1530

Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
County
Jefferson County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Jefferson County, IA
Government
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three northeastern Iowa family members were sentenced in federal court for their roles in crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes. In plea agreements, it was established that 53-year-old Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, directed 27-year-old Marshal Dillion Rosenbaum to apply for a crop loan with the USDA on the pretense that Marshal would take over the farm due to health problems Aimee and her husband 58-year-old Donald Rosenbaum faced. After Marshal obtained over $165,000 in loan proceeds, Aimee applied for obtained over $1.3 million in loans on the pretense that Aimee and Donald would continue to farm the land.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds signs several new bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. A total of 26 bills were signed into law. They include entirely new legislation and amendments to previously-passed bills. HF2300 adds protections for certain members of the military concerning employment and insurance coverage. HF2155 creates...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
KCCI.com

Madison County EMS director placed on leave

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Tadd Davis, the long-time director of the Madison County EMS service, is on paid leave and under investigation. The Madison County attorney confirms that Davis was put on leave last week along with two other EMS employees. Today, the Madison County board of supervisors met...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Former treasurer for Iowa City Pride arrested for misuse of funds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former treasurer of the Iowa City Pride organization has been charged with theft after officials said he spent about $35,732.32 of the organization’s funds on personal things. A criminal complaint says Anthony Sivanthaphanith, 37, of Iowa City, used the organization’s funds from May...
IOWA CITY, IA
KMOV

City working on cleaning up series of homeless encampments

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City is working to clean up a series of homeless encampments. From an encampment downtown to a tent pitched on a corner, there are signs of the struggle to find housing for the unhoused. The push on encampments comes a week after eviction notices were posted for some residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy