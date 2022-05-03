ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Wylie firefighters rescue baby ducks stuck down a storm drain

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

A family of ducks is now reunited thanks to some Wylie firefighters who got called because a half-dozen ducklings had fallen down a storm drain and were stuck.

Reports say the firefighters pried off a manhole cover and leaned in head first to reach down where the baby ducks were waiting.

They pulled them out and temporarily put them in a cardboard box where some neighborhood children got a close look before the babies were turned over to the mama duck waiting patiently in a pool a few feet away.

