Wylie firefighters rescue baby ducks stuck down a storm drain

A family of ducks is now reunited thanks to some Wylie firefighters who got called because a half-dozen ducklings had fallen down a storm drain and were stuck.

Reports say the firefighters pried off a manhole cover and leaned in head first to reach down where the baby ducks were waiting.

Wylie firefighters had a special rescue call today! Our guys were called out to rescue some trapped ducklings from a... Posted by Wylie Fire Rescue on Sunday, May 1, 2022

They pulled them out and temporarily put them in a cardboard box where some neighborhood children got a close look before the babies were turned over to the mama duck waiting patiently in a pool a few feet away.

