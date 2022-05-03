ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral police crackdown on aggressive drivers

By Chandler Blackmond
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The Cape Coral Police department is using grant money to step up patrol to keep you safe!

The department said 24% of its major crash investigations, are speed-related.

In a list of 34 cities with 75,000 people, Cape Coral ranks seventh for distracted driving, seventh for speeding or aggressive driving, and eighth for impaired driving.

Now officers want to see changes.

The department has completed 12 of those grant-funded enforcement opportunities and has six more left.

If you live in Cape, you can expect to see more patrols on roads like Cape Coral Parkway, Hancock Bridge Parkway, Pine Island Road and Burnt Store road.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

