ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Teva Pharm expects U.S. opioid case settlements to cost $2.6 bln

By Steven Scheer
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqAZv_0fRPElS900
The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, May 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) believes it would have to pay around $2.6 billion in cash and medicine to settle thousands of lawsuits alleging it and other drug companies fuelled the U.S. opioid epidemic.

On the heels of two more state settlements this year, Israel-based Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, raised its legal provision for the opioid litigation by $1.1 billion in the first quarter to $2.6 billion, which would be paid out over 15 years.

"It's the result of a holistic assessment of what's the effect of (state) settlements we have done so far, (and) what's the most likely outcome based on our current negotiations," CEO Kåre Schultz told a conference call of analysts after Teva reported first-quarter profit that met expectations.

Teva in March settled with Florida and Rhode Island, with a bench trial in West Virginia this month and another in San Francisco slated for July. Schultz hopes for a nationwide settlement and there are ongoing negotiations.

"We're getting closer there," Schultz said. "I'm slightly more optimistic on the time schedule now. And that's why I hope that we will see a nationalised settlement before the end of this year."

He told Reuters such a settlement would avoid many more trials that could take years. "If you want to help people suffering from substance abuse, you sort of have to settle because otherwise as long as you haven't settled there's no help coming to people in individual states that have not settled," he added.

Teva agreed to pay $21 million to Rhode Island plus $78.5 million worth of generic versions of overdose treatments Narcan and Suboxone. In Florida, it will pay $177 million plus $84 million in generic Narcan.

Teva's preference for contributing medicines over cash has been a sticking point in settlement talks. Some states and counties have raised concerns that long-term distribution agreements could discourage other companies from devising new forms of treatment. They have also questioned the value of the medicine, produced far more cheaply than the prices used in the settlement agreements.

Teva earned 55 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, down from 63 cents a share a year earlier.

Hurt by lower sales in North America of both generic drugs and its own multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, which is facing stiff competition, revenue fell 8% to $3.66 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 55 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $3.76 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Amid currency fluctuations, Teva lowered its 2022 revenue estimate to $15.4-$16.0 billion from $15.6-$16.2 billion, after revenue of $15.9 billion in 2021. It reiterated its projection for 2022 adjusted EPS of $2.40-$2.60, versus $2.58 last year.

Sales of the company's migraine drug Ajovy grew 16% to $36 million and reached a 24% market share, although Schultz said he expects that to rise to 33%. Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo's sales rose 6% to $154 million, with projections of $1 billion in 2022.

Overall generic drug sales in North America dipped 15% to $899 million due to competition on many products.

Revenue in Europe slipped 5% to $1.16 billion, although sales of Ajovy doubled to $30 million.

Teva's net debt fell to $20.7 billion and the company continues to use all its cash to pay down debt.

Its New York-listed shares were up 1.2% at $8.64 at midday.

Reporting by Steven Scheer, additional reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Louise Heavens, Mark Potter and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

April 18 (Reuters) - The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Walgreens Reaches $683 Million Opioid Settlement With Florida

(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday it has reached a $683 million settlement with Florida to resolve claims that the pharmacy chain exacerbated an opioid epidemic in the state. The settlement includes $620 million to be paid to Florida over 18 years, plus $63 million for legal fees. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kåre Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Markets
Reuters

Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

April 8 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi (ROVI.MC) after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body. No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about using kratom to treat opiate withdrawal

Kratom is an herbal extract. Some people use kratom to treat opioid withdrawal. However, kratom can cause addiction, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved its use in the United States. Opioids are drugs that doctors often prescribe to treat pain. These drugs bind to opioid receptors...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy