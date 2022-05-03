Harold R. 'Hal' Kraus

Nov. 18, 1951 - April 28, 2022. Hal was called Home to the Lord on April 28, 2022, at the age of 70. Loving dad of Alan Kraus (Meredith Hilgart) of Greendale and Andy (Libby) Kraus of Huntersville, North Carolina. Proud grandpa of Kellen and Cora. Dear brother of Linda Kraus,...
John M. Wise of Madison, formerly Waukesha, passed away peacefully at home in his wife’s arms on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 77. John was born on November 8, 1944 in Escondido, California, to John and Verna (Sanders) Wise. John was the oldest brother to Mary (Bach) Wise and William Wise. John, affectionately known as “Jack,” met the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Lombardi) Wise, when he was 19 and they were married on September 10, 1966. They had the gift of loving each other for 55 years. John graduated with honors from Spencerian College in Milwaukee with his B.B.A in Sales and Marketing Management. He started his sales career at Wisconsin Bell and went on to have a long and successful career in sales and marketing management working mainly in the computer industry for large corporations like Datapoint and Digital Equipment Corporation. He was proud to annually qualify for Digital’s 100% Club. John inspired many throughout his career and enjoyed mentoring the next generation of sales representatives. While in Madison, John started his own sales and marketing consulting firm, allowing him the opportunity to continue doing what he loved, being a “Sales Pro.” John proudly served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 serving at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Benning, Georgia, reaching the rank of a Spec 5 Sergeant. While John was driven in his career; he was even more passionate about his family. John’s children, Jennifer and Jeffrey, and his grandchildren were his world. He was deeply proud of their education, accomplishments and families. John enjoyed watching and attending Wisconsin sports with Sandy and he was an avid Packers and Badgers fan. With his wife, he loved hosting picnics and parties for friends and family. John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, neighbor and friend.
Vivian Verna Darmody Bartelt, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on April 21, 2022. Vivian was the youngest of six children of Michael and Violenta (nee Zimmel) Darmody. Vivian was born August 11, 1928. Vivian was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John Lutheran Church, West Bend. On October 1, 1949,...
Patrick Timothy Buckley, 90, died November 26, 2021, at the Three Pillars Health Care Center in Dousman. Born September 24, 1931, in Waukesha, he was the fourth son of Patrick Henry Buckley and Evelyn Wood. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949 and received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Marquette University with a minor in Spanish in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1954-55, proudly participating in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2017.
Susan ‘Suzy’ Elliott (DuBois) Susan “Suzy” Elliott (DuBois), age 68 years, of West Bend passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Suzy was born on May 6, 1954, in Milwaukee to Allen and Rita DuBois (Jesmok). She was...
July 16, 1944 - April 1, 2022. Sharon Young (Goedtke), 77, from Oconomowoc passed away with her family by her side on April 1, 2022. Sharon was born in Waukesha on July 16, 1944. Sharon was preceded in death by the love of her life, Patrick Young; her parents, Dorothy Buchs and Hugo Goedtke; stepfather, Albert (Patricia) Cepauskas; and grandson Nicholas Sanchez. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelly (Darrel) Anderson and their children, Samantha and Carly (Zack), Dawn (Patrick) Buege and their children, Morgan and Mitchell, Jill (Paul) Sanchez and their son, Anthony; great-grandchildren Chevelle, Demi, and Kali-Nicole; as well as her sister Leslie (Jon) Fouliard.
GRAFTON — Area high school students with a passion for motorsports, engineering and technology have a unique opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the sport of auto racing through the Wisconsin Formula Student USA project. The focus of the project is to help students develop the engineering...
OZAUKEE COUNTY — High schools in the county continue to be in the state's top 25 of the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High School Rankings. The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
OCONOMOWOC — The city’s new baseball team has its own beer and an on-site brewery. Ty Maiden of Wisconsin Brewing Company said the Verona-based craft brewery decided to invest in the Lake Country DockHounds stadium — called Wisconsin Brewing Company Park — and decided to use the park as a testing ground for new beers.
OZAUKEE COUNTY - Kim Buechler was officially appointed as the health officer for the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department Wednesday during a Ozaukee County Board meeting. Buechler has been serving as the interim health officer for a year. She became interim after the first one, Tyler Weber, stepped down from...
WEST BEND — When Theran Wanta graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in finance in December, he knew he didn’t want to go into the corporate business field. Instead he bought Paradise Golf and after some love, care and remodeling he opened Stingers Golf and Recreation on April 28, at 601 E. Paradise Drive in West Bend.
