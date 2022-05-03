Tennessee man arrested in connection to deadly CA shooting
(KTLA) – A man from Tennessee was arrested last week for his alleged role in a shooting that left a 68-year-old San Bernardino, Calif. man dead.“We don’t feel safe” Neighbors want change after two killed suspected biker gang conflict
James Gibbons was found suffering from a gunshot wound on April 12 on the 1200 block of N. Lugo Avenue in San Bernardino. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives conducted interviews and analyzed evidence which led to them identifying James Edward Posey, 54, of Memphis, Tenn. as the suspect in the deadly shooting.Reports: Juvenile admitted to killing Greene Co. victims with hammer, planning act earlier in day
On April 15, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on charges for murder.
Nearly two weeks later on April 27, Posey was taken into custody by federal officials in Memphis.
Authorities said they are in the process of extraditing Posey to San Bernardino County to face charges for Gibbons’ murder.Tennessee governor won’t release records on execution error
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact San Bernardino police detective J. Alvarez at 909-388-4935 or sergeant J. Plummer at 909-384-5613.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 8