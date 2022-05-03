Jerome Michael Anderson

Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr. Blaine Michael Sidders, Sr., age 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2022. Blaine was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was constantly putting others before himself and doing anything he could to help them. Blaine was the proud and successful business owner of Lake Country Landscaping that he grew and cherished with his wife, Kathy. He was always involved in the community, was a spirited member of the Lake Country Rotary and Delafield Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed his time at Oconomowoc Golf Club and Watertown Country Club.
July 16, 1944 - April 1, 2022. Sharon Young (Goedtke), 77, from Oconomowoc passed away with her family by her side on April 1, 2022. Sharon was born in Waukesha on July 16, 1944. Sharon was preceded in death by the love of her life, Patrick Young; her parents, Dorothy Buchs and Hugo Goedtke; stepfather, Albert (Patricia) Cepauskas; and grandson Nicholas Sanchez. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Kelly (Darrel) Anderson and their children, Samantha and Carly (Zack), Dawn (Patrick) Buege and their children, Morgan and Mitchell, Jill (Paul) Sanchez and their son, Anthony; great-grandchildren Chevelle, Demi, and Kali-Nicole; as well as her sister Leslie (Jon) Fouliard.
Timothy J. Wiedmeyer "Tim" passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the age of 55. He was born on August 22, 1966, in Hartford to Ralph and Dianne. Timothy was a 1985 graduate of Slinger High School. He also graduated from Moraine Park Technical College in 1988 and made his career in industrial sales.
Vivian Verna Darmody Bartelt, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on April 21, 2022. Vivian was the youngest of six children of Michael and Violenta (nee Zimmel) Darmody. Vivian was born August 11, 1928. Vivian was baptized, confirmed and married at St. John Lutheran Church, West Bend. On October 1, 1949,...
April 5, 1937 - May 2, 2022. Ann J. "Mickey" Polenske, age 85 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022 at her home. Ann was born on April 5, 1937, in West Bend to Lawrence and Mary Polenske (Hajny). Ann graduated...
Nov. 10, 1934 - April 12, 2022. Corlyn Alice Wempe (Blondie), formerly from Oconomowoc, born November 10, 1934, passed away peacefully April 12, 2022. She owned and operated “Blondie’s Lunchbox” on Main Street in Oconomowoc for 21 years before retiring to Florida. Corlyn is survived by her...
Patricia Anne “Pat” Jeske, age 81, of Kewaskum passed away on August 15, 2021 at her home. Pat was born on October 5, 1939, in Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Aloysius and Alice (nee Bremser) Volm. Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite TV show was “General Hospital,” and those who knew her well would not disturb her while that was aired! She also enjoyed baking and cooking, as well as planting flowers. Pat was very generous, always wanting to give you something before leaving her home. She previously volunteered for the St. Michael’s Fall Festival, preparing prize bags for the “Fishing Pond,” and spent countless hours collecting, sorting, and boxing up clothing for several mission organizations. In her working years, Pat was employed as a nurse at the Beechwood Rest Home, where she took great pride in caring for the residents. Those Pat leaves behind to cherish her memories include her six children, Jim Jeske, Julie (Dennis) Jeske-Oscar, Jeannine Jeske (DJ Godfrey), John Jeske, Joe Jeske (Lisa Passig), and Jeff Jeske (Peggy Dahlby); eight grandchildren, Katie Oscar, Nick Oscar, Jeffrey Roesel, Sammy Jeske, Jacob Jeske, Tess and Sawyer Jeske, and Jesse Jeske; two sisters, Carol (Ken) Ramthun and Dorothea (Ray) Korpela; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and treasured friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her significant other, Ed Franzen, and her late husband, Frederic Jeske; her sister, Janet Volm; brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Judith Stanek of Dousman passed away the morning of April 25, 2022, at the age of 82 from complications of a staph infection. Judy and her husband, Ferdinand Stanek, were married for nearly 52 years. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Lisa Stanek, son Matt Stanek, daughter-in-law Marin...
Comments / 0