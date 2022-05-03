Jerome Michael Anderson

Patricia Anne “Pat” Jeske, age 81, of Kewaskum passed away on August 15, 2021 at her home. Pat was born on October 5, 1939, in Kewaskum, the daughter of the late Aloysius and Alice (nee Bremser) Volm. Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite TV show was “General Hospital,” and those who knew her well would not disturb her while that was aired! She also enjoyed baking and cooking, as well as planting flowers. Pat was very generous, always wanting to give you something before leaving her home. She previously volunteered for the St. Michael’s Fall Festival, preparing prize bags for the “Fishing Pond,” and spent countless hours collecting, sorting, and boxing up clothing for several mission organizations. In her working years, Pat was employed as a nurse at the Beechwood Rest Home, where she took great pride in caring for the residents. Those Pat leaves behind to cherish her memories include her six children, Jim Jeske, Julie (Dennis) Jeske-Oscar, Jeannine Jeske (DJ Godfrey), John Jeske, Joe Jeske (Lisa Passig), and Jeff Jeske (Peggy Dahlby); eight grandchildren, Katie Oscar, Nick Oscar, Jeffrey Roesel, Sammy Jeske, Jacob Jeske, Tess and Sawyer Jeske, and Jesse Jeske; two sisters, Carol (Ken) Ramthun and Dorothea (Ray) Korpela; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and treasured friends. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her significant other, Ed Franzen, and her late husband, Frederic Jeske; her sister, Janet Volm; brothers- and sisters-in-law.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO