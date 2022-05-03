Crash involving pedestrian killed on East Freeway causes backups for miles

A major deadly accident which deputies said involved a pedestrian hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on I-10 East Freeway has caused backups for miles.

The crash was reported at about 3:45 a.m. near Dell Dale.

SkyEye captured the video above at the scene which shows all mainlanes outbound closed on the freeway heading out to Channelview.

As of 6:15 a.m., backups were reported to go about four miles. Even the feeder road looked like a parking lot, as vehicles were at a standstill.

For alternative routes, drivers can take Woodforest Boulevard, Wallisville Road, Highway 225, or Spur 330.

