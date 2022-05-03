ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'American Idol' slammed for airing Laine Hardy reunion special days after his arrest

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

“American Idol” raised eyebrows Monday night after featuring troubled star Laine Hardy singing onstage days after his arrest.

The show’s season 17 winner was arrested last week for allegedly spying on his ex-girlfriend in her dorm room at Louisiana State University.

After being handcuffed and questioned by cops, “American Idol” execs seemingly looked the other way as they still aired his performance in the reunion special.

The episode, which was taped earlier this month, showed Hardy perform with fellow contestant Laci Kaye Booth, who made it in to the Top 5 in 2019.

The two performed Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty’s hit song “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which wowed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Richie said the pair “both sound amazing,” while Bryan thanked them for continuing to be “part of the ‘American Idol’ family.”

Hardy’s appearance on Monday night’s episode sparked fury among viewers, who rushed to Twitter to slam the show’s bosses for not cutting him out of the reunion.

Calling the show “tone-deaf,” one angry viewer tweeted , “Hey @AmericanIdol can y’all be anymore #tonedeaf to what is going on in the world?!? What on earth made you think putting #LaineHardy on the air was a good idea?!?!”

Another critic wrote , “You ask for privacy yet your taped appearance is on American Idol tonight? WTF! AI using that taped segment after your arrest is disrespectful to the victim; your ex girlfriend. They should have removed your taped appearance. Shameful, disappointing & triggering to many people.”

The singer won “American Idol” in 2019.
Getty Images

“Wait, so #AmericanIdol are just going to put Laine Hardy on without even addressing his recent arrest? I’m confused by this. He was arrested, right?” a third tweeted .

The Post has reached out to “American Idol” for comment.

Hardy took to social media Thursday night to respond to the allegations prior to his arrest, telling fans he has been “fully cooperative” with cops.

Hardy was reportedly released from jail on Friday evening.

Hardy was arrested for allegedly spying on his ex-girlfriend in her dorm room at Louisiana State University.
LSU PD

Person
Laine Hardy
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Stevie Nicks
