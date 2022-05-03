ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt: How to Revive

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wondering how to revive your teammates in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt? Here's what you need to...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masquerade#Video Game#Bloodhunt
The Guardian

Here Goes Nothing by Steve Toltz review – an overblown afterlife comedy

“Now that I’m dead… ” begins the murdered narrator of Steve Toltz’s new book, whose chapters alternate between the afterlife and a near-future Sydney beset by “drone terrorism, nanobot murders, hurricane firestorms and utter global chaos”. The Covid era, known as “the Fattening” (“all that gruelling isolation and silly panic buying and overeating… The only thing we learned was how to hide from deliverymen”), has given way to a new pandemic, K9, spread by dogs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
DBLTAP

VCT Pros Explain What the Best Map is in Valorant

DBLTAP spoke with several of the game's best players from Team Liquid, The Guard and OpTic Gaming during VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavík to get their thoughts on a common question — What is the best map in Valorant? Here's what we found.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Are There Any Tribes of Midgard SHiFT Codes in 2022?

One of the more unique aspects of Gearbox games is their usage of a reward system known as SHiFT codes. While most of Gearbox's IP's have had them throughout the years, some fans have been wondering about whether one of the newer, games in Gearbox's line
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy