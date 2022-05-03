ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FRONTIER...SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND EASTERN HAYES COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hayes Center, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hayes Center, Wellfleet, Maywood, Marengo and Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 34 and 61. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM SLEETMUTE TO CROOKED CREEK * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River from Sleetmute to Crooked Creek. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There are 7 to 8 miles of thick ice downstream of Crooked Creek along the Kuskokwim River. Tributaries between Stony River and Crooked Creek continue to add water to the Kuskokwim River, which is causing moving ice and bankful conditions. An ice jam downstream of Crooked Creek near Rabbit Island remains in place. Water levels have risen approximately 5 feet since mid-morning Friday and 10 to 12 feet since Tuesday. Water remains high and the uptown road has flooded. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Golden Valley County, ND
County
Hettinger County, ND
County
Slope County, ND
County
Stark County, ND
City
Adams, ND
County
Bowman County, ND
City
Bowman, ND
County
Adams County, ND
City
Golden Valley, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Hettinger, ND
County
Billings County, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Brief wind gusts upwards of 70 mph have been reported. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk, Norman, Kittson and West Marshall Counties. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh and Grand Forks Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley, Southern Inyo Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR parts of SOUTHERN NEVADA AND SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in the watch area. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Higher amounts expected above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Pressure gradients are weakening and winds have decreased below advisory criteria. Therefore, will let the Wind Advisory expire at 10 PM PDT.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County West WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Imperial County. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Sunday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 4 PM Sunday to midnight PDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:42:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued by 5 AM Sunday. Target Area: Owsley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville affecting Owsley County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Low lying areas flood. The bridge at Upper Wolf Creek Road, Shephards Lane, and the east end of Applegate Road at Buck Creek are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 28.1 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage just before sunrise Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands LONG DURATION RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SANDIA, MANZANO, AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS THROUGH 9 PM MDT MONDAY DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, SEVERAL HOURS OF SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AS WELL AS A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER AREAS FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY AND AGAIN FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM ON MONDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .An exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions will persist through the middle portion of next week. Widespread strong west-southwest 20-ft winds coupled with above normal warmth, several hours of single digit RH and an unstable air mass is expected through Monday. There is very high confidence in the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth due to these environmental conditions. In fact, given the severity of the weather pattern, critical fire weather conditions will be a concern through Monday evening with little or no break due to poor overnight humidity recoveries and persistent strong winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands through 9 PM MDT Monday. The most critical fire weather conditions will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West-southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with potential gusts of 40 to 60 mph tonight. Southwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph on Sunday. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day with long duration single digit humidity. In addition, rather poor overnight recoveries can be expected across the region. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread very rapidly and will be dangerously difficult to control. In addition, long range spotting and extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset Sunday evening. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING Pressure gradients are weakening and winds have decreased below advisory criteria. Therefore, will let the Wind Advisory expire at 10 PM PDT.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Mahnomen, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Mahnomen; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Brief wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible. * WHERE...Roseau, East Marshall, Pennington, Red Lake, East Polk and Mahnomen Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset Sunday evening. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND SOUTHERN NEVADA. HOWEVER...RED FLAG CONDITIONS WILL RESUME SUNDAY MORNING FOR MUCH OF THE SAME AREAS. The curremt Red Flag warning will expire at 11PM. However, a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, 228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Chiriaco Summit, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains LONG DURATION RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AS WELL AS THE SANDIA, MANZANO, AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS THROUGH 9 PM MDT MONDAY DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, SEVERAL HOURS OF SINGLE DIGIT HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AS WELL AS A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OTHER AREAS FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY AND AGAIN FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM ON MONDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, ABOVE AVERAGE WARMTH AND A VERY UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .An exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions will persist through the middle portion of next week. Widespread strong west-southwest 20-ft winds coupled with above normal warmth, several hours of single digit RH and an unstable air mass is expected through Monday. There is very high confidence in the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth due to these environmental conditions. In fact, given the severity of the weather pattern, critical fire weather conditions will be a concern through Monday evening with little or no break due to poor overnight humidity recoveries and persistent strong winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT MONDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains through 9PM MDT Monday. The most critical fire weather conditions will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with occasional gusts of 45 to 55 mph on Sunday and Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 4 to 15 percent each day with long durations of single digit relative humidities. Rather poor overnight recoveries can also be expected across the region. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread very rapidly and will be dangerously difficult to control. In addition, long range spotting and extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy