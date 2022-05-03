ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Wants to Meet with Putin in Moscow

By RFE /RL
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he has asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply. The pontiff...

www.voanews.com

