In the United States, more than 81 million people have tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday, May 6, according to Johns Hopkins University. To date, more than 996,000 people in the U.S. have died, including about 3,000 since last week. Worldwide, there have been more than 516 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including about 2 million new cases since one week ago.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO