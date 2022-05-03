ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Groundbreaking for new Gilcrease Museum space begins Tuesday

By Emily Farris
 4 days ago
The Gilcrease Museum broke ground to begin building a new facility on Tuesday.

City leaders and museum officials came together for the groundbreaking at 1 p.m. of what will potentially be the future new home of Gilcrease.

The new building is set to have more than 91,000 square feet of space to house its wide selection of American art collections and other artifacts. Officials say the future facility was designed "with and for the community" in mind.

Construction will officially begin later this summer and is expected to take several years to complete. The original site of the Gilcrease Museum closed in July 2021 and was demolished earlier this year.

The project will also incorporate 460 acres of grounds into the visitor and tourist experience. They will be adding up to 14 miles of biking and hiking trails and other amenities.

In the meantime, Tulsans can still enjoy the beloved museum at a pop-up retail and gallery space at Mother Road Market.

The new building is set to be complete and open to the public by 2024.

