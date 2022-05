Oh boy, just what we need, a prediction for an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast from the experts at Colorado State University. The experts are anticipating at least 19 named storms, nine of which will become hurricanes and four that will become major hurricanes of a category 3 or more. It should be noted that from 1880 to 2020, Florida has been hit by a hurricane within 50 miles of its coast 29 percent of the time, but...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO