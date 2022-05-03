ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans receives first MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans received its first of three MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters Monday. The arrival included an overflight of downtown New Orleans by Cmdr. Keith Blair, Air Station New Orleans commanding officer. The next...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

New images released of Alabama inmate, corrections officer

The missing Alabama corrections officer and inmate accused of murder remain on the loose one week since his escape. The U.S. Marshals Service released a new batch of photos and artist renderings of the duo in hopes of finding them. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.May 6, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
L'Observateur

Coast Guard rescues dolphin from illegal fishing net

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a dolphin caught in an illegal fishing net near South Padre Island, Texas, Wednesday. Coast Guard Station South Padre Island crews received a call at 10:36 a.m. from the charter boat Fish Tales stating there was a dolphin trapped in a net near Laguna Madre. A Station South Padre Island 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew launched to respond.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jayhawk#Us Coast Guard#Helicopters#Cmdr#Mh 60s
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Corporal Nick Tullier

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards today released a statement on the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier. “Donna and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Corporal Nick Tullier. Six years ago, Nick selflessly defended his fellow officers, as well as the Baton Rouge community, in the face of a horrendous, targeted act of violence. The sacrifices made by Corporal Tullier, along with Deputy Garafola, Officer Gerald, and Corporal Jackson, weigh continuously on my heart. They were true heroes who fiercely loved the community they vowed to protect and serve. Nick’s road these past six years was more difficult than words can describe, and yet he inspired us all with his drive to survive and light of hope. Equally inspiring is his loving family, who gave everything to Nick’s recovery. Our prayers are with Nick’s family as they go through this heartbreaking loss.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy