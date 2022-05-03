ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lizzo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and More Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Peek at the 2022 Met Gala

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Oh, to be a (fashionable) fly on the wall at the 2022 Met Gala. Lucky for us, after walking the red carpet of fashion biggest's night in New York City on Monday, May 2, a few celebs in...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Cardi B’s son already has a diamond chain to match his name

Wave hello to Cardi B and Offset’s blinged-out baby boy. Rap’s premiere power couple shared the first Instagram photos of their 7-month-old son Thursday, finally revealing his name: Wave Set Cephus. And just like his superstar mom, Wave already seems to like dollars, diamonds, stunting and shining. In the sweet snaps, the tiny tot wears giant diamond studs and an enormous iced-out chain shaped like — what else? — a wave. Suspended on a shimmering Cuban link chain layered with several other diamond necklaces, the pricey piece also include Wave’s first name spelled out in baguette diamonds, as well as a blue enamel shark riding an orange...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Expensive Dress in the World to the 2022 Met Gala

Last year Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala without a face. This year she arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. that Kardashian would honor the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress—and the rumors were right: Kardashian not only wore the iconic beaded gown, she arrived with dyed blonde hair too.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Nicki Minaj Just Made Baseball Caps a Fashion Moment for Life at 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. Pound the alarm, because Nicki Minaj has stolen the show at the 2022 Met Gala. The "Super Bass" singer reminded fans why she's a true style icon by serving a fierce look on the red carpet. For fashion's biggest night—held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2—Nicki sported a black Burberry tiered tulle gown with ruffle and feather details paired with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap. (See all the red carpet fashion looks here.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Lizzo
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Cardi B.
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
David Harbour
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. The 2022 Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they—for the first time ever—all graced the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," this year's event asked its guests adhere to a "Gilded Glamour" dress code—and the reality TV family understood the assignment. (See the all the red carpet looks here.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#American Fashion#Bridgerton#Fomo
Refinery29

A Fat Person’s Honest Review Of Lizzo’s New Shapewear

When Kim Kardashian launched Skims in 2019 it felt like a natural progression for the reality star turned businesswoman. Kardashian had already taken us through (some) of the alterations she’d made to her body, such as taping up her tits for a perkier bust, embracing contour as a makeup skill not just for drag queens but for an everyday beat, and wearing waist trainers when working out. Flogging her own brand of shapewear in sizes XXS to 4X was a shrewd money-making move.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mic

Rihanna adorns her baby bump like the sacred vessel it is

It’s long been the norm for pregnant women to be forced into a style doldrum, pigeonholed by maternity lines that cater to comfort before style. And while pregnant women deserve to be as comfortable as they want to, walking past stores that have baby-bumped mannequins draped in loose fabrics and uninspired prints feels like enough to spur a depressive episode in anyone. It begs the question of why we insist on pregnant women wearing clothes pretty much only designed to lay down in. It goes back to the madonna or the whore dichotomy: the historical, societal insistence that a woman can be nurturing or sexual, but not both at the same time. It’s a patriarchal stereotype that seemed inescapable until Rihanna got pregnant, destroying that idea, one belly chain at a time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kanye Just Confirmed What Everyone With Coachella Tickets Was Afraid Of—Say It Ain't So!

After threatening to do so before, Kanye West (legally known as Ye) has officially pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella as fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The rapper, 44, was set to play on both Sundays (April 17th and 24th), but will no longer perform, as Coachella and other multiple outlets reported last week.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

E! News

171K+
Followers
44K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy