VIDEO: Group beats, stabs, robs man in Midtown attack; over a dozen sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A group of people attacked a man on a Midtown Manhattan street corner last weekend, beating, stabbing, robbing and throwing a trash can at him in an assault that left him hospitalized.

The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday of the attack as well as images of more than a dozen people they’re looking for.

The 36-year-old victim was in front of a Duane Reade pharmacy at Eighth Avenue and W. 45th Street around 3:15 a.m. Saturday when he got into an argument with three people, according to police.

Surveillance video shows a group of people attacking a man in Midtown on Saturday morning. Photo credit NYPD

A group of other people then rushed over to the victim and punched and kicked him in the face and body, police said.

During the attack, the man was stabbed three times in his shoulder and back, according to police, who said a garbage can was also thrown at him.

The man’s sunglasses and cellphone were also stolen, police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The group was last seen headed eastbound on 44th Street towards Seventh Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

