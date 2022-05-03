ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Tucker Carlson Says U.S. Aid To Ukraine Is Revenge On Russia For Hillary Clinton's Defeat

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTgJ3_0fRP73XC00

Tucker Carlson said Monday that U.S. aid to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s barbaric invasion is revenge for Hillary Clinton ’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election. (Watch the video below.)

“We don’t arm Ukraine so we can help the Ukrainians. They are merely unfortunate pawns in all of this,” the Fox News host claimed on his prime-time show. “We arm Ukraine so that we can punish Russia. Why? For stealing Hillary Clinton’s coronation.”

Carlson attempted to vilify the Biden administration for providing military support to Ukraine by claiming it was tied to Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in 2019 determined that “ The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in a sweeping and systematic fashion” through social media manipulation to disparage Clinton and a hacking effort to obtain emails from her campaign.

“Democrats have convinced themselves Russia stole the presidency which rightfully belonged to Hillary Clinton,” Carlson said. “.. And that’s why they are taking us to war with Russia.”

The right-wing host also insisted the U.S. doesn’t aim to save lives or protect Ukraine, but merely wants to generate regime change in Russia as “payback for the 2016 election.”

H/T Media Matters

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Robert Mueller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#2016 Election#Ukrainians#Fox News#Russian#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
HuffPost

HuffPost

47K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy