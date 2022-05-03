Tucker Carlson Says U.S. Aid To Ukraine Is Revenge On Russia For Hillary Clinton's Defeat

Tucker Carlson said Monday that U.S. aid to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s barbaric invasion is revenge for Hillary Clinton ’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election. (Watch the video below.)

“We don’t arm Ukraine so we can help the Ukrainians. They are merely unfortunate pawns in all of this,” the Fox News host claimed on his prime-time show. “We arm Ukraine so that we can punish Russia. Why? For stealing Hillary Clinton’s coronation.”

Carlson attempted to vilify the Biden administration for providing military support to Ukraine by claiming it was tied to Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in 2019 determined that “ The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in a sweeping and systematic fashion” through social media manipulation to disparage Clinton and a hacking effort to obtain emails from her campaign.

“Democrats have convinced themselves Russia stole the presidency which rightfully belonged to Hillary Clinton,” Carlson said. “.. And that’s why they are taking us to war with Russia.”

The right-wing host also insisted the U.S. doesn’t aim to save lives or protect Ukraine, but merely wants to generate regime change in Russia as “payback for the 2016 election.”

H/T Media Matters

