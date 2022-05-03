ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Farming Today with KRVN, May 3, 2022

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines....

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Prescribed burns prove beneficial to farm and ranch land

While uncontrolled fires pose a threat, prescribed burns can be a useful tool. Nebraska Extension educators say fire is part of life on the great plains, historically happening about every five years. As we've seen in recent weeks, fire can be devastating to farm and ranch land. Those are fires...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

USDA workshop for those impacted by the Road 702 wildfire

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — After losing their farms, livestock and more, farmers and ranchers impacted by the Road 702 Fire went to a disaster assistance workshop on Thursday afternoon. “People are coming to find out what kind of resources might be available for them in order to help restore their...
CAMBRIDGE, NE
NebraskaTV

Medical Marijuana petition will be hosted at over 100 businesses statewide

LINCOLN, Neb. — Supporters of Medical Marijuana almost put the issue on the ballot in 2020 before a supreme court ruling ended that effort. A second petition drive has seen its fair share of challenges but today the group running the petition is unveiling their new grassroots effort to put medical marijuana on the ballot.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska man guilty of stabbing fiancé to death in her home

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A jury has found a Nebraska man guilty of first-degree murder and other counts in the stabbing death of his fiancé nearly two years ago in their home as her two young children slept upstairs. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 27-year-old Kolton Barnes,...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Industry
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Business
NebraskaTV

Nebraska-Maine Exchange team announced

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fifteen wrestlers have been named to the Nebraska-Maine Exchange team, which will see them travel to the Pine Tree State over the summer. The crew includes Tristan Burbach of Central City, Ben Alberts of GICC, Jack Allen of Aurora, and Kaleb Keiper of Northwest. Toad Schroder of GICC will serve as one of the three coaches.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Juno

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Juno at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! I am Juno! I am a sweet girl who is a little nervous at first, but I warm up quickly! I love treats! I have a big husky personality. Once I trust you, I will just stick right by your side and make great company! I came to KAAS as a stray, so staff do not know much about my history, but have loved getting to know me! I am in a play group with other dogs, so I play well with others! If you have a dog, I will need to meet them before I can go home. I am a husky mix, but I am not very large! I am anxiously awaiting my forever home, so come meet me today!
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

UNK students protest the overturn of Roe versus Wade

KEARNEY, Neb. — Leaked documents indicate the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe versus Wade. It's sparking a national conversation, and now some students from UNK are having a public protest. Students at UNK organized a protest in opposition of the recently leaked Roe versus Wade news....
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Disaster#Krvn
NebraskaTV

Tickets go on sale for Nebraska State Fair 'dirt' events

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Tickets are officially on sale for four events at the Nebraska State Fair. Ultimate Bullfighters, Horse Nations Indian Relay, Outlaw Tractor Pull and Demo Derby are all coming this year and organizers said admission is limited. The Ultimate Bullfighters is a freestyle event, where participants...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy