Farming Today with KRVN, May 3, 2022

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Juno at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! I am Juno! I am a sweet girl who is a little nervous at first, but I warm up quickly! I love treats! I have a big husky personality. Once I trust you, I will just stick right by your side and make great company! I came to KAAS as a stray, so staff do not know much about my history, but have loved getting to know me! I am in a play group with other dogs, so I play well with others! If you have a dog, I will need to meet them before I can go home. I am a husky mix, but I am not very large! I am anxiously awaiting my forever home, so come meet me today!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO