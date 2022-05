Glenn Martens‘ Diesel is the moment, and for any Y2K-obsessed fashionphile its all-new selection of Prototype Sneakers is a must. While we have seen the pair in its inaugural colorway of “White/Red/Navy,” which launched at the back-end of 2021, Diesel now serves up the chunky early-2000s-inspired design in a myriad of new hues. For example, options now range from white or black offerings to bolder shades of orange, teal and blue, while a particular standout is the gray iteration that’s sectioned by its yellow touches.

