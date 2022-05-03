ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Kylie Jenner Honored Late Friend Virgil Abloh With 2022 Met Gala Look

By Jess Cohen
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kris Jenner on Getting Ready With 5 Daughters for Met Gala 2022. Kylie Jenner celebrated Virgil Abloh's legacy at the 2022 Met Gala. For the annual event, held May 2 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wore a white bridal-themed look, designed by Virgil's...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable at the Met Gala

Monday night's Met Gala delivered a few surprising beauty moments and an eyebrow transformation that left Kendall Jenner almost unrecognizable. On May 2, Jenner attended the costume institute's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" spectacle alongside her family, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner arrived at the event in a sheer crop-top and a voluminous, ruffled skirt by Prada, but the highlight of her look for the evening was a set of bleach-blond eyebrows, a subtle nod to the high forehead trend of the Middle Ages.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Met Museum#Poetry#Kylie Cosmetics#Instagram#Off White#The Off White
E! News

See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. The 2022 Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they—for the first time ever—all graced the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," this year's event asked its guests adhere to a "Gilded Glamour" dress code—and the reality TV family understood the assignment. (See the all the red carpet looks here.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Sends Sassy Message To Cousin True On Her 4th Birthday: Watch

North West shared a funny message to deliver to her cousin True Thompson for her 4th birthday. Find out what Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s daughter had to say!. North West had her own special tribute for cousin True for her birthday, and it’s not what you’d expect! While cousin Penelope Disick and their mutual friend wished True a “happy birthday,” North joked, “Ooh, I’m four years old — four sucks!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Hugs Stormi, 4, In Adorable Photo As They Celebrate Easter With Family

Kylie Jenner, 24, shared several photos from her family’s Easter celebration on April 17, including one snapshot of the makeup mogul with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie sweetly wrapped her arms around her eldest child in the image, which was taken outside at matriarch Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Kylie wore a blue dress, complete with white Balenciaga shoes and diamond earrings, while Stormi looked adorable in a stylish pink dress.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

171K+
Followers
44K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy