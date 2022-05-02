ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Timely epidemic monitoring in the presence of reporting delays: anticipating the COVID-19 surge in New York City, September 2020

By Jeffrey E. Harris
BioMed Central
 4 days ago

BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 871 (2022) Cite this article. During a fast-moving epidemic, timely monitoring of case counts and other key indicators of disease spread is critical to an effective public policy response. Methods. We describe a nonparametric statistical method, originally applied to the reporting of...

bmcpublichealth.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

A new subvariant is spreading rapidly in the United States

BA.2.12.1, first detected in the U.S. in April, will likely be the dominant variant in the next few weeks, experts say. First came omicron, then came its highly contagious subvariant, BA.2. That subvariant gave rise to its own subvariants, whose share of new coronavirus cases in the United States is growing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Most US kids have caught the coronavirus, antibody survey finds

Study shows that infections in very young children doubled during the Omicron wave. You have full access to this article via your institution. Roughly two in every three children aged between one and four years old in the United States have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to a nationwide analysis1. Infections in that age group increased more than in any other during the Omicron wave, which researchers say demonstrates the variant’s high transmissibility.
KIDS
WebMD

U.S. COVID-19 Cases Rise Again with BA.2

COVID-19 case numbers are trending up in the U.S. once more, with nearly all new infections driven by the growth of the Omicron subvariant BA.2. At the same time, the U.S. hasn’t yet seen a dramatic rise in cases, and COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are still at low levels. Public health officials are watching the numbers to determine what could happen next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#Covid#Salmonella#Bmc Public Health#Accesses Metrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
Axios

Birx: U.S. should prepare for COVID surge in the South

Southern states should be prepared for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases this summer, former White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx said Sunday. Driving the news: Birx told CBS' "Face the Nation" she expects to see a wave of COVID-19 cases across the South this summer similar to ones during 2020 and 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hepatitis drug is named most expensive in US with one prescription of 84 pills - that cost just $2 each to make - costing $30,000 without insurance, report finds

Americans are paying more than anyone else for prescription drugs, a new report finds, with a single prescription of one hepatitis drug costing nearly $30,000 for an uninsured person, a new report finds. A report published this month by Nice Rx finds that Americans spend around $1,011 per person every...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy