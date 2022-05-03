ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Molina to undergo compency evaluation, case moved to district court

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A67BD_0fRP3sAU00

Tony Molina, 54 of Alamogordo, is to undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial for Patricia Miranda's murder.

Molina allegedly stabbed and beat Miranda to death on Dec. 6, 2021. He was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge and a first degree murder charge on April 22.

Molina is represented by public defender Dayna L. Jones who filed a motion for a competency evaluation on April 28.

Molina was found incompetent to stand trial several times between 2018 and 2021.

Molina is currently being held at Otero County Detention where officials said he is being treated for a mental health disorder.

According to Jones' motion, Molina has been having delusions, cooperative but disorganized thinking "which is scattered, long in narrative, difficult to piece together and does not make sense at times," the motion states.

When the motion was filed on April 28, there was no opposition to it from the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office as the DA Scot Key was in a jury trial at the time of the filing.

The motion was filed quickly once the issue of competency to stand trial became apparent, the motion states.

The Magistrate Judge in this case was listed as recently resigned Judge Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie resigned as magistrate judge on April 25. The hearings in the Molina case began on April 27 with Molina's first appearance.

Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge G. Alexander Rossario presided over his first appearance.

In criminal court, a first appearance is the first time a defendant goes in front of a judge. In misdemeanor cases, this is known as an arraignment.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

