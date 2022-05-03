ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Polls close as Ohio primary voters make choices on candidates, issues

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UxxX_0fRP3UBA00

Polls closed Tuesday night in Lucas County with just under 15 percent of registered voters making it out to vote.

In all, 43,516 ballots were cast from among 293,061 eligible voters, the Lucas County Board of Elections reported on its website.

Earlier in the day, a snafu greeted Lucas County voters arriving to cast their ballots, while everything else went on as planned in neighboring Wood County.

The early morning glitch in Lucas County caused some poll machines to only show Democrat candidates for GOP voters, and GOP candidates for Democrat voters, said LaVera Scott, Lucas County Board of Elections director.

Elections officials realized there was a problem shortly before 7 a.m. and instructed workers to stop using the electronic pollbook, which is used to check-in voters.

“There is not a problem with the machine itself,” Ms. Scott said “So voters should expect to be able to vote on the machine that they chose, the poll worker will assist them in making sure that the correct party and precinct is chosen,” she said.

The only difference is that they are not allowing the actual printer that goes with the electronic pollbooks to print the information on it. Information is printed on the barcode at the machine, she said.

In the meantime, other sites managed without a hitch.

Tom Lingeman, an election official working a polling site at Perrysburg Junior High School said there were no interruptions from the time the doors opened at 6:30 a.m. with at least a dozen voters there at 11 a.m.

“I am surprised at how busy we’ve been today since it’s a primary and it is raining, I wouldn’t exactly call it crowded, but it’s been a steady stream all morning,” Mr. Lingeman said, adding that only once did he see a line — of about eight people — waiting to cast their votes.

A couple of minutes later, Don Cope, 79, of Perrysburg Township, stepped in from the rain wiping water droplets off his face.

“I come rain or shine — I don’t miss a vote,” the retired sales and marketing salesman said. “Outside the economy, I worry about the rise in crime. Candidates differ on this issue. Those who support the right to bear arms get my vote. The guns don’t commit the crimes, it’s the lack of dealing properly with riots and such things that’s the problem.”

Earlier in the morning, at about 10 a.m., a handful of voters who turned out to vote at Rossford Recreation Center reported no complaints with the process, but there were definitely differing opinions as to what at least two of them considered to be the most important ballot issue.

They were referring to a 1-mill reduction and five-year renewal to the current 6.9-mill tax levy for Rossford Local School District.

“I voted ‘no’ for the school levy renewal because it’s basically a rich school district,” George Sype of Rossford, a retired logistics manager, said as he stepped out of the polling station. “They want to cut it back a bit, but I think it should be cut back more.”

Unlike Mr. Sype, Mark Rajner, 64, a retired Rossford firefighter, said he voted “yes” on the issue.

“I supported it because my tax [would] drop $100 a year,” he said with a smile shortly after casting his vote, adding that he generally votes in the primaries.

Both said the voting went “very smoothly,” with no wait or interruptions.

“It’s a primary, but you’ve got to get your vote out there,” Mr. Sype said. “People have a tendency to pass up the primary, but there are some important issues such as tax.”

Later, early in the afternoon, voters turned out was in small numbers in Toledo, with poll workers at least two stations blaming it on the rain.

About two to three voters came in every five to 10 minutes at the Believe Center in the Old South End and at Friendship Park Community Center in North Toledo’s Point Place neighborhood, at about 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively.

Chuck Stohl, 63, a guitar teacher who lives in Old South End, said he had just voted for Republican J.D. Vance, a Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate.

“Rain or snow wouldn’t keep me away. A tornado might... I am a Trumper. I just wanted to get my vote in,” Mr. Stohl said.

Matt Walborn, 49, of Point Place, said he braved the rain to cast vote because he was “just fed up with all the nonsense that we have to put up with like $4 [a gallon] gas.”

“I voted against those candidates that I think are responsible for it and for those I believe can change it,” the beer-truck driver said. “As to whom exactly I voted for, that’s between me and the polling booth.”

Key races included contests for Ohio governor, U.S. senator, U.S. House of Representatives, 9th District, Ohio Secretary of State, Lucas County commissioner Democratic primary, and local nonpartisan issues such as a levy renewal to support Mental Health and Recovery Services in Lucas County, and a tax levy to support police and emergency services Springfield Township

Elections will also be taking place in several counties in Michigan, where polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Staff writer Nancy Gagnet contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

4 vacant seats in Michigan House of Representatives filled: Election results

Four vacant seats in the Michigan House were filled Tuesday as special elections were held in the state's four most populous counties. Unofficial results show Democrat Carol Glanville winning the 74th District, Republican Mike Harris winning the 43rd District, Democrat Jeffrey Pepper winning the 15th District and Republican Terence Mekoski winning the 36th District. Each...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Elections
Lucas County, OH
Elections
Toledo, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Toledo, OH
Salon

Democrat flips Michigan district Trump won in 2020 by 16 points

A Democrat scored an upset on Tuesday in a Michigan state House race for the first time in nearly three decades. Democrat Carol Glanville beat out Republican Robert Regan to represent the state's 74th District, winning roughly 51.7% of the vote, while Regan won only 40%, according to MLive. In 2020, incumbent Republican won Mark Huizenga won the seat by more than 26%. Trump won the district by 16 percentage points.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Not backing down": Ted Cruz ramps up effort to defeat Trump's candidates in key Senate races

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went from being a scathing critic of Donald Trump in 2016 to being a devoted and obsequious sycophant after that. And Trump went from slamming the far-right Texas Republican as "Lyin' Ted Cruz" in 2016 to endorsing his reelection campaign in the 2018 midterms; Trump, never known for his humility, believes that Cruz would have lost that race to Democrat Beto O'Rourke were it not for him.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Early Voting#Primary Election#Democrat#Gop
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy