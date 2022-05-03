Polls close as Ohio primary voters make choices on candidates, issues

Polls closed Tuesday night in Lucas County with just under 15 percent of registered voters making it out to vote.

In all, 43,516 ballots were cast from among 293,061 eligible voters, the Lucas County Board of Elections reported on its website.

Earlier in the day, a snafu greeted Lucas County voters arriving to cast their ballots, while everything else went on as planned in neighboring Wood County.

The early morning glitch in Lucas County caused some poll machines to only show Democrat candidates for GOP voters, and GOP candidates for Democrat voters, said LaVera Scott, Lucas County Board of Elections director.

Elections officials realized there was a problem shortly before 7 a.m. and instructed workers to stop using the electronic pollbook, which is used to check-in voters.

“There is not a problem with the machine itself,” Ms. Scott said “So voters should expect to be able to vote on the machine that they chose, the poll worker will assist them in making sure that the correct party and precinct is chosen,” she said.

The only difference is that they are not allowing the actual printer that goes with the electronic pollbooks to print the information on it. Information is printed on the barcode at the machine, she said.

In the meantime, other sites managed without a hitch.

Tom Lingeman, an election official working a polling site at Perrysburg Junior High School said there were no interruptions from the time the doors opened at 6:30 a.m. with at least a dozen voters there at 11 a.m.

“I am surprised at how busy we’ve been today since it’s a primary and it is raining, I wouldn’t exactly call it crowded, but it’s been a steady stream all morning,” Mr. Lingeman said, adding that only once did he see a line — of about eight people — waiting to cast their votes.

A couple of minutes later, Don Cope, 79, of Perrysburg Township, stepped in from the rain wiping water droplets off his face.

“I come rain or shine — I don’t miss a vote,” the retired sales and marketing salesman said. “Outside the economy, I worry about the rise in crime. Candidates differ on this issue. Those who support the right to bear arms get my vote. The guns don’t commit the crimes, it’s the lack of dealing properly with riots and such things that’s the problem.”

Earlier in the morning, at about 10 a.m., a handful of voters who turned out to vote at Rossford Recreation Center reported no complaints with the process, but there were definitely differing opinions as to what at least two of them considered to be the most important ballot issue.

They were referring to a 1-mill reduction and five-year renewal to the current 6.9-mill tax levy for Rossford Local School District.

“I voted ‘no’ for the school levy renewal because it’s basically a rich school district,” George Sype of Rossford, a retired logistics manager, said as he stepped out of the polling station. “They want to cut it back a bit, but I think it should be cut back more.”

Unlike Mr. Sype, Mark Rajner, 64, a retired Rossford firefighter, said he voted “yes” on the issue.

“I supported it because my tax [would] drop $100 a year,” he said with a smile shortly after casting his vote, adding that he generally votes in the primaries.

Both said the voting went “very smoothly,” with no wait or interruptions.

“It’s a primary, but you’ve got to get your vote out there,” Mr. Sype said. “People have a tendency to pass up the primary, but there are some important issues such as tax.”

Later, early in the afternoon, voters turned out was in small numbers in Toledo, with poll workers at least two stations blaming it on the rain.

About two to three voters came in every five to 10 minutes at the Believe Center in the Old South End and at Friendship Park Community Center in North Toledo’s Point Place neighborhood, at about 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively.

Chuck Stohl, 63, a guitar teacher who lives in Old South End, said he had just voted for Republican J.D. Vance, a Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate.

“Rain or snow wouldn’t keep me away. A tornado might... I am a Trumper. I just wanted to get my vote in,” Mr. Stohl said.

Matt Walborn, 49, of Point Place, said he braved the rain to cast vote because he was “just fed up with all the nonsense that we have to put up with like $4 [a gallon] gas.”

“I voted against those candidates that I think are responsible for it and for those I believe can change it,” the beer-truck driver said. “As to whom exactly I voted for, that’s between me and the polling booth.”

Key races included contests for Ohio governor, U.S. senator, U.S. House of Representatives, 9th District, Ohio Secretary of State, Lucas County commissioner Democratic primary, and local nonpartisan issues such as a levy renewal to support Mental Health and Recovery Services in Lucas County, and a tax levy to support police and emergency services Springfield Township

Elections will also be taking place in several counties in Michigan, where polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Staff writer Nancy Gagnet contributed to this report.