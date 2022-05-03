ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri dad wants to change law that he says prevented him from seeing his son

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ludwig learned personally how hard divorce or...

www.ksdk.com

Infidel Instructor
4d ago

And they AREN'T. And it starts with the filing of child support. If you pay for something, should you NOT have a right to visit, see, hold, or love tgat which you pay? Would a woman like paying for a car her ex-husband will own? I guarantee she wouldn't. So......why do we do the same with children???? Using them as pawns because WE rushed into a relationship?????? No, just because you pay child support, you do NOT have the legal right to see YOUR child. THAT NEEDS TO CHANGE. It should be that you have the right to see your child UNTIL you are proven in a court of law that you have done something SO heinous to warrant your rights be revoked, NOT because you are "no longer in the household", as currently stipulated by Missouri Child Support laws.

Knobby knees
4d ago

Guess my divorces was different in Missouri. I was never paid child support, and my ex’s still had visitation and their time with the kids. I raised them all on my own and was never given one penny!! Yes they was ordered by the courts to pay me child support, but I never got it, and yes I did fight for it…but I never kept them from seeing and spending time with their children. Guess Missouri kept the money🤷‍♀️

Kayte Wojtkiewicz
4d ago

💔💔💔 this breaks my heart. as a mother, a parent myself, one that has suffered divorce, separation, custody battle. I was betrayed, lied on in court, and still could never do that to another human being. I never asked my exhusband to give me cash, I asked him to take his kids out and buy them groceries, hygiene products, things they needed while spending time with his children. we went through a nasty divorce/custody battle. my lawyer and the judge both told me he had to pay child support, and not paying would be breaking a court order! they showed him no Mercy in Missouri court. I however would not let a court order hurt my children. he is a father and tho we couldn't stay together, he is a great father

Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

‘We believe his ex-wife put her up to this’: My husband’s daughter asked me why I am the beneficiary of her dad’s life insurance instead of her. How do I respond?

One of my husband’s children told me she was shocked when her dad told her I was the primary beneficiary of his life insurance. The next day I received two texts from my stepdaughter stating that she could not understand why her father did not include his three kids on his life insurance.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lawrence Post

“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Neglected toddler left in cot with ‘arms taped up’ as report finds ‘significant’ failings in care

A severely neglected toddler who suffered broken legs was only taken into care after a contractor reported seeing the 17-month-old in a cot wearing a baby suit “with their arms taped up”, a damning safeguarding report has found. Despite months of visits by health visitors, social workers and attendance at clinics - where the child was noted to be “losing weight”, showed “no response to being put back in its cot while wide awake”, and was said to be unable to stand - “a number of agencies failed to take action in a timely manner”, Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP)...
KIDS
FOX 2

Missouri works to fight suicide in state’s farmers

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is taking proposals to fight suicide in the state’s farmers. The Missouri Hospital Association estimated rural men between​ 35 and 44 years old die from suicide at three times the statewide rate. The association also noted a shortage of mental health providers in the state. This was according to a report from […]
MISSOURI STATE

