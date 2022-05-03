Missouri dad wants to change law that he says prevented him from seeing his son
Mark Ludwig learned personally how hard divorce or...www.ksdk.com
Mark Ludwig learned personally how hard divorce or...www.ksdk.com
And they AREN'T. And it starts with the filing of child support. If you pay for something, should you NOT have a right to visit, see, hold, or love tgat which you pay? Would a woman like paying for a car her ex-husband will own? I guarantee she wouldn't. So......why do we do the same with children???? Using them as pawns because WE rushed into a relationship?????? No, just because you pay child support, you do NOT have the legal right to see YOUR child. THAT NEEDS TO CHANGE. It should be that you have the right to see your child UNTIL you are proven in a court of law that you have done something SO heinous to warrant your rights be revoked, NOT because you are "no longer in the household", as currently stipulated by Missouri Child Support laws.
Guess my divorces was different in Missouri. I was never paid child support, and my ex’s still had visitation and their time with the kids. I raised them all on my own and was never given one penny!! Yes they was ordered by the courts to pay me child support, but I never got it, and yes I did fight for it…but I never kept them from seeing and spending time with their children. Guess Missouri kept the money🤷♀️
💔💔💔 this breaks my heart. as a mother, a parent myself, one that has suffered divorce, separation, custody battle. I was betrayed, lied on in court, and still could never do that to another human being. I never asked my exhusband to give me cash, I asked him to take his kids out and buy them groceries, hygiene products, things they needed while spending time with his children. we went through a nasty divorce/custody battle. my lawyer and the judge both told me he had to pay child support, and not paying would be breaking a court order! they showed him no Mercy in Missouri court. I however would not let a court order hurt my children. he is a father and tho we couldn't stay together, he is a great father
Comments / 30