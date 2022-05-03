ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Compression: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $3.3...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

Under Armour: Quarterly Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. on Friday reported a loss of $59.6 million in the first three months of the year. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore company had a loss of 13 cents for the quarter ended March 31. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Under Armour, Dish fall; Cigna, NRG Energy rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Dish Network Inc., down $5.26 to $22.22. The satellite television provider's first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts. Cigna Corp., up $14.82 to $266.90. The health insurer reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue. NRG...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Rig Report: US count surpasses 700

Drilling activity continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels as the US rig count surpassed 700 and is at its highest level in over two years. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday the US rig count it has been announcing weekly since the 1940s rose seven rigs to 705 for the week. The count is 257 rigs or 57 percent above May 2021 levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Home-Based and Mobile Franchises Create a Surge of New Entrepreneurs

Circumstances brought on by the pandemic led to public health policies that have changed the way we work, maybe forever. Suddenly unable to meet in large groups or confined spaces, entire workforces were remanded to their residences and a new acronym, WFH, entered our lexicon. In the adjustment to “working from home” many employees realized the newfound freedom to conduct businesses from the end of kitchen tables, converted guest rooms or even elaborate home offices. Overnight, there was no commute, no traffic and no idle chatting by the proverbial water cooler. Unsurprisingly, many Americans have found remote work to be preferable to the old model. Various surveys have revealed that the majority of employees would rather resign than return to the office, a factor that at least partly contributes to the Great Resignation.
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

New insurance office opens in Orange

Paula Stout has opened a new insurance office after one year in business. The ribbon cutting took place April 26 to celebrate the opening at 1401 Green Ave. in Orange. "All of us at Paula Stout Agency truly value the long term relationship with our clients, and are proud to give families, individuals and businesses the personal attention required when it matters most," Stout said in a news release from the Greater Orange Area CHamber of Commerce. "When claims arise, we realize that it can be very stressful and will do everything possible to assure timely and complete recovery."
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Canadian firm focuses on H2S removal

Consumers could utilize more Permian Basin crude oil, natural gas and produced water, and those producing crude, gas and water could see more revenues. If, that is, the hydrogen sulfide could be removed. That is the focus of Canadian company AMGAS, which has specialized in H2S treatment since the 1980s.
CANADIAN, TX
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: Marsha McCombs Shields

Marsha McCombs Shields says she was born into the automotive industry as the daughter of San Antonio auto magnate Red McCombs, and just naturally gravitated toward a career following in her father’s footsteps. She says she’s worked in almost every role in an auto dealership except for service technician,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

