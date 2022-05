JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A year-long study of the waterflow around Cascades Falls Park has ended, though the next steps to prevent flooding in the area are not so clear. During a meeting Thursday, May 5, the Jackson County Department of Transportation presented findings of the study to local residents. The study involved placing about 30 groundwater checkpoints throughout park and its and lagoons, with a majority near the Douglas Street residences that have experienced flooding.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO