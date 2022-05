Summer is fast approaching and pretty soon our homes will be bustling with kids off from school looking for things to do. As parents, a full summer of entertaining children can be challenging, particularly when it comes to getting the kids active outdoors in the heat. Booking a camp in advance not only guarantees you a spot but will also add some structure to your summer. In addition, your kids will have something to look forward to, as well as a place to make some new friendships and lasting memories.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO