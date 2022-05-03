Resident discovers fraudulent out-of-state mattress purchase: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

A man said May 2 that during the course of three days, he was the victim of a scam in which he transferred $18,000 to an unknown person. He said he had given remote access to his computer to someone believed to be from an internet security company to clear a virus. That person then sent him to a Bitcoin ATM at a Cleveland Heights store and had him convert currency into Bitcoin.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO