ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Resident discovers fraudulent out-of-state mattress purchase: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On April 7, a Peppercorn Court resident came to the police station to report that they were the victim of fraud. The man told the officer he recently discovered that someone had made a fraudulent charge of $4,993 to his Snap Finance account. An...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Scammed man converts cash to Bitcoin: Mayfield Police Blotter

A man said May 2 that during the course of three days, he was the victim of a scam in which he transferred $18,000 to an unknown person. He said he had given remote access to his computer to someone believed to be from an internet security company to clear a virus. That person then sent him to a Bitcoin ATM at a Cleveland Heights store and had him convert currency into Bitcoin.
MAYFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Broadview Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Broadview Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Drug Abuse#Ohio Fraud#Peppercorn Court#Snap Finance
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Found: Sarai Gates

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Sarai Gates is 17 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland on Jan. 3 but has now reportedly been found.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
73K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy