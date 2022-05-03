ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 23:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butte; Haakon;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Waves of 2 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small boats on area lakes will be prone to capsize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility downwind of local sinks and dry lake beds.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset both Sunday and Monday evenings. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, SD
County
Harding County, SD
County
Jackson County, SD
County
Haakon County, SD
County
Meade County, SD
County
Perkins County, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
County
Ziebach County, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 6500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SR-225 from Wildhorse to Owyhee as well as US-93 from Wells to Jackpot could develop slick spots. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches in spots are expected on road surfaces.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:02:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1115 AM EDT. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The Road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.7 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 AM EDT Sunday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 03/14/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte#Special Weather Statement#Southern Meade Co Plains
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Red Flag Warning Today With Gusty Winds and Low Relative Humidity; Critical Fire Weather Again Possible Monday Critical fire weather conditions are expected to develop across Cheyenne and Kit Carson Counties in Colorado and Greeley County in Kansas this afternoon and persist into the evening with gusty winds up to 45 mph expected. The Fire Weather Watch for Monday continues. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041... 253 AND 254... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:16 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.4 feet, or 2.4 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:16 AM EDT Sunday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 02/28/1936. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 17.4 Sun 3 am 18.6 19.2 19.0 19.2 2pm Sun
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them prior to sunset both Sunday and Monday evenings. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Greeley Red Flag Warning Today With Gusty Winds and Low Relative Humidity; Critical Fire Weather Again Possible Monday Critical fire weather conditions are expected to develop across Cheyenne and Kit Carson Counties in Colorado and Greeley County in Kansas this afternoon and persist into the evening with gusty winds up to 45 mph expected. The Fire Weather Watch for Monday continues. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041... 253 AND 254... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063 074...075...076...077...078...084...085...086...087 AND 088 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon today to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Moderate to severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas will need to be evacuated. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 AM 6.7 2.1 2.8 1 NONE 08/03 PM 7.5 2.9 4.0 1 MODERATE 09/03 AM 8.2 3.6 3.8 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.3 2.7 3.6 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.8 3.2 3.3 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.0 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 AM 3.2 1.2 1.6 4-5 MINOR 08/04 PM 3.5 1.5 2.1 5 MODERATE 09/05 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 3.9 1.9 2.5 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 AM 4.8 1.8 2.6 4 MINOR 08/03 PM 5.3 2.3 3.1 5 MODERATE 09/03 AM 5.8 2.8 3.4 4 MAJOR 09/04 PM 5.5 2.5 3.3 4 MAJOR 10/04 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 4.9 1.9 2.5 4 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southern Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Zapata, Starr and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Greeley Red Flag Warning Today With Gusty Winds and Low Relative Humidity; Critical Fire Weather Again Possible Monday Critical fire weather conditions are expected to develop across Cheyenne and Kit Carson Counties in Colorado and Greeley County in Kansas this afternoon and persist into the evening with gusty winds up to 45 mph expected. The Fire Weather Watch for Monday continues. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041... 253 AND 254... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy