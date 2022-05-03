Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from noon today to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Moderate to severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas will need to be evacuated. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 AM 6.7 2.1 2.8 1 NONE 08/03 PM 7.5 2.9 4.0 1 MODERATE 09/03 AM 8.2 3.6 3.8 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.3 2.7 3.6 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.8 3.2 3.3 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.0 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 AM 3.2 1.2 1.6 4-5 MINOR 08/04 PM 3.5 1.5 2.1 5 MODERATE 09/05 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 3.9 1.9 2.5 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.8 1.8 2.3 4 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/04 AM 4.8 1.8 2.6 4 MINOR 08/03 PM 5.3 2.3 3.1 5 MODERATE 09/03 AM 5.8 2.8 3.4 4 MAJOR 09/04 PM 5.5 2.5 3.3 4 MAJOR 10/04 AM 5.4 2.4 3.0 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 4.9 1.9 2.5 4 MINOR

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO