Leaked document suggests the Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade

This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin. By now, you've surely heard about this week's bombshell report out of the Supreme Court, a leaked draft opinion circulated among the justices that suggests that the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago. Although the leak itself came as a surprise, the conclusion of the draft decision really did not. A solid conservative court majority and the reversal of Roe has been a top conservative project for years, steered by conservative academics and activists, facilitated by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and cemented by President Trump's election to office. But now McConnell and his allies professed to be furious over what they say is a breach of the court's protocols.
