Leaked document suggests the Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade

Last year, an EPA study found that Indigenous people are far more likely than non-Indigenous people to lose land due to the expectation of future sea level rise. And African Americans are 40% more likely than non-African Americans to live in areas where extreme temperatures could lead to an increase in deaths. That's the kind of evidence that suggests that communities of color are more likely to be affected by environmental conditions than others and to be affected more severely, which is why activists call these matters of environmental justice. But a recent study conducted by The New School and a nonprofit found that only a tiny fraction, just over 1%, of the funds donated by top donors to environmental causes focus on environmental justice.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO