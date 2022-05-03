ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Leaked document suggests the Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade

By Nina Totenberg
 4 days ago

We begin with news of a legal and political earthquake at the Supreme Court. A leaked opinion suggests the court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling. That's according to Politico, which last night published what appeared to be an initial draft of a majority written opinion...

Connecticut Public

Are people losing confidence in the Supreme Court?

The unprecedented leak of a draft opinion on abortion rights from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is just one of the latest headlines involving the nation's highest court. Back in March, there were reports that Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, urged an aide to former President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

An upcoming Supreme Court ruling may disproportionately impact on people of color

A recently leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court will likely overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. If that happens, more than two dozen states are expected to ban or seriously restrict abortions. That would affect anyone seeking abortion in those states but especially poor women and women of color. NPR's Yuki Noguchi joins us to explain why.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Week in politics: Congress scrambles to protect rights guaranteed in Roe v. Wade

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision published by Politico this week sent shockwaves through people and politics. The draft said that access to abortion, a right legally grounded in privacy, is not a constitutional right. And if this opinion holds, it would overturn Roe v. Wade, which has protected the right to have an abortion without excessive restrictions for half a century. President Biden said he believed the reasoning laid out in the draft decision would challenge other privacy-related rights, including same-sex marriage and access to contraception.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nina Totenberg
Samuel Alito
Connecticut Public

Abortion doesn't belong at the supreme court, says 'Most Dangerous Branch' author

This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin. By now, you've surely heard about this week's bombshell report out of the Supreme Court, a leaked draft opinion circulated among the justices that suggests that the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago. Although the leak itself came as a surprise, the conclusion of the draft decision really did not. A solid conservative court majority and the reversal of Roe has been a top conservative project for years, steered by conservative academics and activists, facilitated by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and cemented by President Trump's election to office. But now McConnell and his allies professed to be furious over what they say is a breach of the court's protocols.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#U S Supreme Court#Majority Opinion#Abortion#The Supreme Court#Npr
Connecticut Public

Bill making it easier for felons to get professional licenses passed by Senate

The Senate gave final passage Wednesday night to a bill making it easier for people with criminal records to obtain professional licenses in their chosen careers. “My opinion has always been that if you commit a crime in this state and you are sentenced and you serve your sentence to its completion, then I don’t believe you should be held to any higher account when it comes to occupational licensing,” said Sen. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Middle East expert weighs in on string of prison releases in Egypt

In Egypt, authorities have freed dozens of political prisoners in recent days, among them, prominent journalists, activists and lawmakers jailed by the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as part of a years-long crackdown on free speech. Despite these releases, many thousands of Egyptians are thought to still be in prison on what critics say are mostly bogus charges.
MIDDLE EAST
The Detroit Free Press

I'm the mom I am today because I chose an abortion at 19 | Opinion

It’s peculiar timing that a few days before Mother’s Day, the draft opinion of a Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade gets leaked. But perhaps that was intentional considering that the ruling would force motherhood on women who would otherwise not have chosen it. I know that I am the mother I am today because I chose not to be a mother when I was 19. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Will pro-choice protesters attack Catholic churches? The right seems to think so

After the Supreme Court draft opinion leak this past week that suggested the imminent reversal of Roe v. Wade, conservatives responded with a variety of attempts to change the narrative. They insisted that the real issue was about who had leaked the document, claimed that the decision wouldn't really change much, and derided progressives' worries about which precedent would fall next as hysterical. But on Thursday, the right was able to shift into a more comfortable gear, by claiming that they're actually the ones under attack.
PROTESTS
Connecticut Public

The threat to abortion rights could mobilize young voters, Democratic leaders hope

A broad, multigenerational coalition of voters powered Democratic victories in the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential election. But with six months to go until this year's midterms, younger voters have soured on Democrats. Some party leaders hope that the prospect of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade could re-energize them. NPR's Juana Summers reports.
ELECTIONS
Connecticut Public

Fund secures $100 Million to benefit climate change initiatives for people of color

Last year, an EPA study found that Indigenous people are far more likely than non-Indigenous people to lose land due to the expectation of future sea level rise. And African Americans are 40% more likely than non-African Americans to live in areas where extreme temperatures could lead to an increase in deaths. That's the kind of evidence that suggests that communities of color are more likely to be affected by environmental conditions than others and to be affected more severely, which is why activists call these matters of environmental justice. But a recent study conducted by The New School and a nonprofit found that only a tiny fraction, just over 1%, of the funds donated by top donors to environmental causes focus on environmental justice.
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

If Roe v. Wade is over turned, certain groups of women would be disproportionately affected. Unemployment data is released Friday. Results are expected Friday in Northern Ireland's election.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

