U.S. Politics

Noem would call for special session if Roe v. Wade is overturned

By Krista Burns, Marissa Lute
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she would call for a special session of the South Dakota Legislature to introduce abortion regulations if a leaked draft majority report that would overturn...

www.keloland.com

