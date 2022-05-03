Noem would call for special session if Roe v. Wade is overturned

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCCO/CBS News) — The Supreme Court appears ready to overturn its landmark decisions establishing the right to an abortion, according to the report of a draft opinion from Politico, a decision that — if finalized — would dismantle 50 years of precedent and pave the way for states to severely curtail abortion rights in the United States. The reported leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court is breathtaking and unprecedented in modern times, and has already sent shockwaves through Washington and the nation. Late Monday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the court. In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO