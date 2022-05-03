Several buildings damaged by early morning Troy fire

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A fire was first reported at 240 5th Avenue in Troy around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday. Just minutes later, the first firefighters to arrive at the scene reported flames through the roof of the building and a second alarm was transmitted, bringing in mutual aid from IAFF Local F-256 Arsenal in Watervliet and from the Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes IAFF Local 2562 fire department.

By the time firefighters had begun their attack, the fire had already spread to both 238 5th Avenue and 242 5th Avenue. All Troy Fire Department units were in service at the time, which allowed for a quick response to the initial call.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire and limited damage to the exposed buildings. As of 6:40 a.m., crews were still on the scene doing overhauls and hitting hot spots.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported to either firefighters or residents.

