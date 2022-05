The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to surge as it approaches 9 percent as the virus continues to rapidly spread through the region. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose to 8.94 percent on Thursday, May 5, according to the most recent update by the state Department of Health, up from 8.37 percent two days earlier on Tuesday, May 3.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO