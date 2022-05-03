UConn's Akok headed to Georgetown

Providence's Noah Horchler (14) and Connecticut's Akok Akok (11) reach for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

The UConn men’s basketball program bid an early goodbye to a quartet of players this offseason, but two of them won’t be far from the program.

Akok Akok, the junior forward who announced earlier this spring his intentions to transfer from the Huskies, has decided to continue his college basketball career at Georgetown.

Akok is the second Husky to announce plans to join another Big East program in the last two weeks. Guard Corey Floyd Jr. is transferring from UConn to Providence.

UConn will face the Friars and Hoyas at least twice each next season, meaning reunions with Akok and Floyd are already on the horizon.

Guard Jalen Gaffney, who is headed to Florida Atlantic, and guard Rahsool Diggins, who is bound for UMass, have also transferred from the Huskies this spring.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Manchester, New Hampshire, Akok finished his UConn career with 233 points, 214 rebounds, and 92 blocked shots in 55 games over three seasons.

In 23 games this past season, Akok averaged 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. His best game was a 12-points, five-rebound, three-block effort in a win over St. Bonaventure Dec. 11 in Newark, New Jersey.

Akok’s UConn career was interrupted when he tore his Achilles tendon Feb. 16, 2020 in the Huskies’ win over Memphis. At the time of the injury, Akok was 15th nationally in blocked shots per game.

Akok also considered West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Ohio State after opting to leave UConn.