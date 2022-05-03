ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony weighs in on PS Plus subscription stacking – and you're not going to like it

By Shabana Arif
 4 days ago
PS Plus and PS Now subscription stacking in advance of the new service rollout has finally been addressed by Sony. Savvy shoppers started snapping up PS Now subscriptions last month. The surge in sales was to make the most of what looked like a pretty big loophole for the upcoming new...

