Police Memorial Fest honoring fallen police during National Police Week

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas will be hosting a Police Memorial Fest in Parc International. This event will be held on May 21 at the end of National Police Week to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

The mission for this event is to send a family of a Louisiana Police Officer, who has died in the line of duty, to Washington D.C. for the annual “Honoring the Fallen” Ceremony​.

The Police Memorial Fest will feature live music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, Geno Delafose & French Rockin’Boogie, and the mixes of DJ RV. Drinks will be for sale and The Marshal’s Cooking Team will be preparing jambalaya.

Lawn chairs are encouraged, but no ice chests.

