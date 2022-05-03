PLCHD Covid Update 05-02

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) officials confirmed on May 4 that a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) had been detected in a wild bird for the first time in Texas.Officials said that the HPAI virus was detected in a great horned owl at a rehabilitation facility in Wichita County after the owl began showing symptoms of the illness. The facility quickly notified the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TWPD), who submitted a sample for testing.This is the first case of HPAI found in a wild bird in Texas, but other cases were detected in early...

